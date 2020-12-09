CAF fines Kenya Sh1 million over DP Ruto, Raila pitch invasion

DP William Ruto and Raila Odinga greet each other at Kasarani Stadium where Harambee Stars faced Comoros. PHOTO | COURTESY

DP William Ruto and Raila Odinga greet each other at Kasarani Stadium where Harambee Stars faced Comoros. PHOTO | COURTESY





The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has slapped Kenya with a Sh1 million fine after dignitaries led by Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga accessed the main pitch during the 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualification match against Comoros in Nairobi.

Ruto and Odinga were pictured at the playing area (Zone 1) together with their entourage in turns during the match which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The DP later announced he had offered the team a Sh1 million token ‘to congratulate them for their efforts in the game’.

However, Caf had earlier released strict protocols barring fans from attending all qualification matches as a way of curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“The dignitaries had heavy security attached to them. They barged through the stewards arranged by Caf security officer,” Caf’s ruling stated in part.

“According to CAF Disciplinary Code (Art. 8.2), “The host association or club is responsible for order and security both inside and around the stadium before, during and after the match. It is liable for incidents of any kind, and can be rendered subject to disciplinary measures.”

Football Kenya Federation have three days to appeal the decision.