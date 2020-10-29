Busy schedule for Harambee Stars, from junior teams to the senior side





Harambee Stars kicked off their preparations for the upcoming AFCON 2021 Qualifiers against Comoros by holding a training session at the Utalii Ground in Nairobi on Wednesday.

New coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee, who put 27 local based players through the paces expressed his satisfaction after the session.

“It was an exciting first training session as we gauged the players and as the camp progresses we will take our training sessions one step at a time and hopefully gunner, a positive result at home,” he said.

Kenya welcomes Comoros at home on November 11 before traveling to the Island Nation for the return leg on November 15.

Meanwhile Kenya Under national team, The Rising Stars, has been pooled in Group C alongside Ethiopia and Sudan for the upcoming CECAFA U20 Championship set to be played in Tanzania from November 22 to December 6.

Group A: Tanzania (Host), Rwanda, Somalia

Group B: Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, Uganda

Group C: Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan

The two top teams will proceed to the quarterfinals. Hosts Tanzania are the reigning champions having won the title in 2019.

Their U17 counterparts, the Rising Stars, have been pooled in Group B of the upcoming CECAFA U17 Championships set to be played between December 13 and 28 in Rwanda.

The team will face off with neighbors Uganda and Ethiopia.

The top two teams in each group will also proceed to the tournament’s quarterfinal.

Group A: Rwanda, Eritrea, South Sudan

Group B: Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya

Group C: Sudan, Djibouti, Tanzania