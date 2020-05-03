Burial date set for former Gor Mahia player from 1970s team

Gor Mahia legend Martin Ouma ‘Ogwanjo’ who passed on Saturday morning will be buried on Tuesday at his home in Hawinga Village, Alego Usonga Constituency Siaya, Country.

According to his son Tom Ouma, the retired players died at his home from stroke and his body was later transferred to Bama Mortuary in Siaya town the same day.

SUFFERED STROKE

“He started suffering from stroke three years ago. He just fell down and died at home. He was a very responsible and kind person,” Ouma told Nairobi News.

Ouma will be remembered for his sterling performance in Gor Mahia colours and guiding the local football giants to 1979 Africa Cup Winners Cup finals against Canon Sportiff of Cameroon on 1979 where K’Ogalo lost 6-0 on aggregate in two-legged match.

He was also part of the Gor Mahia squad that won the league title unbeaten in 1976. In the national scene, Ouma will be remembered for representing Harambee Stars in the 1972 African Cup of Nations.

Captain Austin Oduor, who led Gor Mahia to win the now defunct Africa Cup Winners Cup (Mandela Cup) in 1987 played with the late Ouma for one season in 1980.

DISCIPLINED PLAYER

Oduor has described him as a dedicated and disciplined footballer who fought for the team on the pitch and motivated other players even after losing tough matches.

“He was a very skilled ball dribbler in the midfield. He would sometimes play in the flanks and were the main pillars of Gor Mahia then with my friend Allan Thigo,” Oduor said.

“A part from playing with him in Gor Mahia before he exited at the end of 1980 season, I played against him while I was at Luo Stars. I last met him during Mashemeji Derby in 2017 at Kasarani when we were invited as legends to watch the match,” said Oduor.

The late Ouma has left behind a widow and seven children.