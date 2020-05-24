Bundesliga returns with 22Bet: RB Leipzig vs Freiburg prediction on May 16

The wait is finally over! Top-flight football is returning to Europe after its coronavirus-induced hiatus. The German Bundesliga is the first league to resume play, and the first games will be played behind closed doors this weekend.

The matches are likely to break TV viewership records as millions of football-starved fans are sure to tune in to get their fix of professional football.

This piqued interest in the Bundesliga comes with a caveat, however. Hungry for betting-action, many fans who normally prefer La Liga, Serie A, or the Premier League will be tempted to make bets on Bundesliga matches, despite not having much knowledge of the teams. Which is why our football betting team picked out a selection of the best games and researched the betting atmosphere surrounding them.

In this article, we will take a look at the RasenBallsport Leipzig – SC Freiburg game, which will take place on Saturday, May 16 at 2:30 PM GMT.

Read on to find out how these teams stack up and which of them is more likely to earn three points after returning from its COVID-19 hiatus.

RB Leipzig: An Elite Team Ready to Make a Run for the Title

As of today, RB Leipzig are sitting in third place with 50 points and a respectable record of 14 wins, 8 draws, and 3 losses. Being only one point away from second place Borussia Dortmund and only five points away from first place Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig have a legitimate chance of winning it all this year. But to do that, they absolutely must beat SC Freiburg on Saturday. This will put them just 2 points away from Bayern Munich, who won’t play until Sunday.

Prior to COVID-19, RB were in great shape. When the league went on hiatus, they were on a five-game lossless streak, having won two games and drawn three.

On the other hand, RB Leipzig are only one point ahead of Borussia Mönchengladbach and only three points ahead of fifth-place Bayer Leverkusen.

If they fall behind these two teams and fall out of the top four, they will not be able to participate in next year’s Champions League and will have to settle for playing in the second-tier Europa League. Which is something the club certainly wants to avoid.

With their eyes set on a Bundesliga title, it’ll be interesting to see RB Leipzig’s return to play. Will they be actual title contenders and a real risk to Bayern Munich? Or will they fail to qualify for the Champions league? Only time will tell, but we’ll have our first answers this Saturday.

Freiburg: An Exciting Team Ready to Make a Splash

Finding themselves in eight position, Freiburg are just one point behind Schalke 04 and an opportunity to secure a Europa League spot next season.

Freiburg is one of the most exciting Bundesliga teams to watch. Their games are usually very close, which is shown by their -1 goal differential. So far, they have won 9 matches, drawn 10, and lost 6, which translates to 36 points.

Before they went on hiatus, Freiburg were on a patchy run. Their last four games ended in one victory, one draw, and two losses.

Perhaps this period of rest was exactly what they needed to get out of their rut. Freiburg fans certainly hope this is the case. Upsetting RB Leipzig would certainly improve their odds of earning a Europa League spot. And it would also send a clear message to the rest of the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Prediction (16 May, 2020)

It’s hard to say which team is in better shape now. As the game will be played without fans, RB Leipzig will not have the benefit of a true home-field advantage, which will certainly improve Freiburg’s chances. Despite this, RB Leipzig’s title hopes are sure to provide additional motivation for the team. This makes them the more likely outfit to win this game in the eyes of many fans, which is reflected in the betting odds.

Bundesliga Odds

As of now, bettors can make a wager on RB Leipzig at 29/100. A draw is chalked up at 223/5. And Freiburg fans have the opportunity to get a hearty 865/100 if they put their money where their mouth is and their team upsets the favorites. Other betting options include both teams to score at 19/20 and no teams to score at 3/4.

Borussia Dortmund VS Schalke 04 Prediction from 22Bet for MAY 16, 2020

It looks like the prayers of football fans worldwide have been answered. Club football is finally returning to Europe. This weekend, the German Bundesliga will be the first top-flight national league to return from a COVID-19 hiatus. Fans from all over the world will be tuning in and watching these games with excitement. In fact, many experts believe that so many people will watch the games that several TV viewership records will be broken. Hopefully, the teams will be able to live up to this hype and play won’t suffer as a result of there being no fans in the stands.

Read on to find out the possible outcome of the match!

Borussia Dortmund: Eyes on the Prize

Before the Bundesliga went on its hiatus, Borussia Dortmund was ranked second in the table. With a respectable 51 points to their name, they were just 4 points behind the defending champions, Bayern Munich. If both teams continue playing like they have played up until now, we’ll be in for an exciting finish to the season.

Borussia Dortmund had been on a roll before COVID-19 struck. They won all 4 of their last 4 Bundesliga games and picked up 12 points. Winning Saturday’s games against Schalke 04 would help them put even more pressure on Borussia Dortmund. But they will have to secure that win without the help of the 12th man on the field, since the stands will be empty, even though the game will be physically played in Dortmund.

Schalke 04: Hungry for a Comeback

On paper, Schalke 04’s season looks very respectable. They’re currently ranked 6th and are projected to qualify for next year’s Europa League. They currently have 37 points with a record of 9 wins, 10 draws, and 6 losses. Look past the stats, however, and you’ll understand why Schalke fans are nervous. The team hasn’t claimed a victory in any of its last 5 games, 2 of which ended in losses and 3 of which ended in draws. This winless streak allowed lower-ranked teams to catch up to them.

The team is only a single point ahead of both Wolfsburg and Freiburg, both of whom are hungry for the Europa League ticket that comes with finishing sixth in the Bundesliga. So perhaps a pause and some time to reflect was exactly what Schalke 04 needed. Only time will tell.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 Prediction

Analyzing the physical shape of any Bundesliga team is very tricky right now. Neither outfit played for a number of weeks, and you can only learn so much from watching players practice. If we are to trust the first part of the season, however, it looks like Dortmund could be the favorites here, notwithstanding the lack of a true homefield advantage.

Bundesliga Odds

Like any Bundesliga match, Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 has a wide variety of betting markets. These include everything from the winner, the goal spread, both teams to score, and the name of the first goalscorer.

As of now, the betting odds look like they’re strongly favouring Borussia Dortmund, which can be surmised from the price of their win being currently at 11/20. A bet on Schalke, on the other hand, comes at a very enticing 520/100, while a draw pays 33/10 and both teams to score sits at 3/4.

Union Berlins vs Bayern Prediction: BUNDESLIGA 17/05/2020

German club football is set to make its much-anticipated return this weekend.

Millions of sports fans will be glued to their seats as this will be the first time in two months that top-tier football will be played on the continent.

Despite playing a weaker opponent this week, Bayern Munich’s game is sure to be one of the most viewed. They are currently ranked as the top team in the Germany and their current trajectory may take them to their second Bundesliga title in as many years.

It’s crowded at the top, however, with as many as five teams having genuine chances of winning the league title. It will certainly make for an interesting viewing experience.

For the first time in a while, this match will be available for live betting!

Union Berlin: Play Without Pressure

With all the pressure and expectations falling on the shoulders of Bayern, Union Berlin should feel relaxed enough to possibly pull an upset during the match that will be played on Sunday at 5:00 PM GMT.

The team had a mediocre season of 9 wins, 3 draws, and 13 losses, which translates to 30 points. This puts them in 11th place, only 8 points ahead of Fortuna Düsseldorf and the relegation zone. The trajectory they’re on also doesn’t allow for too much optimism. They won only one of their last 4 games.

Bayern Munich: Everything to Lose

Bayern Munich are currently ranked as the top team in Germany with 17 wins, 4 draws, and 4 defeats. They have scored an astonishing 73 goals in 25 games and conceded only 26. Despite this, their lead is very a fragile one. They’re only 4 points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and 5 points ahead of RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich were on a hot streak when they went on hiatus, having won each of their last four league games. The team will be under pressure to maintain this amazing trajectory as they race to the finish line. Returning to play with a convincing win against Berlin will be psychologically important for them and will send a clear message to the rest of the Bundesliga.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich didn’t get to be the top-ranked team in Germany by accident. Their track record is flawless, which is why they are widely considered to be one of the strongest teams in the Bundesliga. Playing without fans might feel odd for the teams, but this isn’t likely to shift the balance of power too much. At the same time, if Union Berlin were to pull an upset, the Bundesliga title conversation would certainly change drastically.

Bundesliga Betting Odds

Bayern Munich are the odds favourites for the win and bettors will find the option for their win with a 4/19 price tag. An upset by Union Berlin is currently sitting at 12/1, which might make it lucrative for some bettors. A draw also looks good at 545/100.

As with all Bundesliga matches, there are dozens of betting markets available for the game. These include both teams to score, handicap, and total goals scored.