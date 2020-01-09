Broke KPL relocates to smaller offices as financial crunch persists

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Limited has moved its office from Brookside Drive in Westlands to a smaller one along Lenana road in Hurlingham as the financial crunch continues to bite the body mandated with managing the top-tier.

According to a reliable source, KPL owes the owner of their previous office in Westlands rent accumulating to over six months and they mutually agreed to terminate the lease to allow a new tenant occupy the space from this month.

This forced KPL to search for a new office and they did, financed by a loan from their partners La Liga.

KPL Chairman Ambrose Rachier, in a separate interview with Nation Sport has confirmed the company continues to face financial uncertainty.

“The future of Kenya Premier League is very bleak and the current situation may not change soon. There is no prospect at all of the league getting a sponsor this season. Those who came shied off because of broadcast issues since our matches are not aired live on international platforms. It is sad but that is where we are now,” said Rachier.

SPORTPESA’S EXIT

KPL is a victim of gaming firm SportPesa’s exit from the Kenyan market last year following a protracted battle with the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) over their operating license renewal.

There have been hints of their return and the company, who were the official league sponsors,

Last week, via a tweet, the company confirmed that they have reapplied for the license.