Brazilian Silva walks out on Gor Mahia





Brazilian footballer Wilson Silva has walked out on Gor Mahia after a contractual dispute.

The striker left Nairobi at the weekend, barely five months after joining the club, and is said to have already relocated to his home country.

Sources close to the player say the player felt shortchanged by the club administrators who hardly kept their word.

Other say the player had high expectation when he joined the club.

He expected, among other things, to be handed a fully furnished apartment and car.

“He came with a lot of expectations and thought he would be treated the same as a coach. Unlike other foreigners who had in the past stayed in a hotel, he lived in a rented apartment in Buruburu. He wanted a car and driver but did not get one,” said the player.

The player is also said to have been irked after the league champions went back on their word to award him his signing fees, monthly salary, training allowances, and match-winning bonuses on time.

Club treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo refused to comment on how much the youthful striker was owed instead referring us to chairman Ambrose Rachier who did not pick or return our calls.

The player also struggled with the language barrier and was only comfortable talking to the coach Manuel Vaz Pinto who recommended his signing to the administration.

Silva arrived at K’Ogalo amid huge expectations from fans and scored twice in six appearances against Kakamega Homeboyz and Bidco United.