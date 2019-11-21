Bolo confirms players-officials bust-up during Gor Mahia’s trip to Tripoli

Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bolo has confirmed that club officials and players fought over allowances during the team’s recent trip to Libya.

Bolo’s claim corroborates an exclusive story about the incident that Nairobi News published on Wednesday.

INCITING PLAYERS

Sources within the team who spoke off the record had revealed to Nairobi News how some players scuffled with the club officials over Sh25,000 allowances payable to the players for participating in a friendly match against Al Ahli which ended 1-1.

Bolo also claims some ‘jealous’ officials within the clubs have been inciting the players.

“The venom in Gor Mahia office was spread and spiked on players throughout the trip to make it fail and pain the official in charge (of the trip) in bad light,” explained Bolo.

“Add to the fact that some of us are aspirants in FKF elections and you will realize the politics of deceit and hatred were and still are at play. Our players have for three months now failed to get their salaries and it was easy setting them up against us with non-existent money scandals,” she further explained.

PLAYERS’ ALLOWANCES

In Tripoli, several players are said to have stormed the hotel room of a senior club official in an effort to have their monies paid.

“They (players) were left with no alternative. They have not been paid for months and so there was a physical confrontation that led to the officials releasing the cash,” a source told Nairobi News.

Twenty-eight Gor Mahia players made this trip and Bolo says they accepted, only to later reject, a on-off allowance amounting to Sh15,000 each. That amount was increased to Sh25,000 per player after prolonged consultations.