Bitter wrangle between FKF and KPL is far from over

Just who will be in charge of the top-tier of Kenyan football once Kenyan Premier League (KPL)’s agreement with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) expires in September?

That is the question many football fans have been asking. FKF has openly stated they will not renew the contract and desire to run the league by themselves going forward.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Many believe it is the main reason FKF President Nick Mwendwa ended the league prematurely – taking advantage of the Covid-19 situation to cancel the season and start negotiations with potential sponsors and partners ahead of the new season.

However, KPL seem to be very calculative in their approach despite the fact that the current management faces an uncertain future as far running the league is concerned.

“It is true that our (KPL) contract with FKF ends in September but we are a private company and clubs are members. It is the club to decide what they want to do and where to play once this happens,” KPL CEO Jack Oguda said in a recent interview.

UNSEATING MWENDWA

This is definitely a strong indication that KPL are still optimistic of running the top league even after the contract with FKF lapses.

With the FKF elections still yet to happen, politics will play a big role in determining the fate of KPL as some clubs are opposed to playing in a league managed and run by FKF directly while others are okay with it.

Former FKF President Sam Nyamweya, former Cecafa boss Nicholas Musonye and former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga are some of those said to be eager to unseat Mwendwa.