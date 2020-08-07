Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagMust ReadSports

Big win for Joseph Okumu in Sweden

By Jeff Kinyanjui August 7th, 2020 1 min read

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu started his second straight game for IF Elsborg after coming back from injury as they beat AIK 2-1 in a Swedish top-tier match played at the Friends Arena on Thursday evening.

Per Frick opened the scoring for Elfsborg on18 minutes and Jesper Karlsson doubled the lead on 39 minutes. They maintained this lead until a minute to stoppage time when Eritrean forward Henok Goitom pulled one back for AIK.

Related Stories

Okumu was rested on 75 minutes with Robert Gojani taking his place. Former Gor Mahia left-back Eric Ouma did not feature for AIK as he is still working on his match fitness after recovering from a nasty foot injury that required surgery.

After the win, Elfsborg are third on the standings with 24 points having played 13 matches while AIK are 12th with 13 points having played the same number of matches.

Up next for Elfsborg is an away game against 14th-placed Ostersunds FK on Sunday evening while AIK will also be away at 10th-placed Mjalby.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Please help, Sonko now cries out to Raila on county wars