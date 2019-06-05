Big names locked out of AFC Leopards’ forthcoming elections

AFC Leopards’ Election Management Group (EMG) has barred several high profile prospective from contesting the club’s chairmanship in the forthcoming elections primed for June 23.

Among the big names knocked out of the race is Mombasa businessman Maurice Amahwa and former Kenya international Boniface Ambani.

Also deemed not ineligible to contest for the position is the club’s former CEO Richard Ekhalie and the club’s outgoing secretary general Oscar Igaida.

Their disqualification now paves the way for the club’s former striker Dan Shikanda, ex-CEO Ronald Namai and Ben Walubah Musundi to vie for the top seat.

REQUIREMENT

Outgoing chairman Dan Mule has announced he will not defend his seat.

EMG chairman Geoffrey Serede told Nairobi News those who did not qualify to contest failed to comply with an array of requirement, including providing Kenya Revenue Authority clearance, Credit Bureau clearance and a certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police.

He also pointed out that some of the disqualified candidates were not fully paid up members of the club for the last three years as required by the club’s constitution.

MEMBERSHIP

“You cannot just sneak in when elections have been announced and yet you are not a paid up member. They haven’t complied with the set requirements and yet they expected to be cleared,” said Serede.

Other candidates who have been endorsed include Oliver Napali, who intends to defend the treasurer’s position.

Leopards, which has under-performed on the pitch by its own standards over the past decade or so, are seeking elect fresh officials to lead the club for the next three years.