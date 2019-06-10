Betin hit by crisis with bettors unable to access their money

Leading gaming firm, Betin, has been unable to issue payouts to winning bettors for the past three days, Nairobi News has established.

This development has caused disenchantment among the firm’s loyal client base with a section flooding its social media pages and call centres demanding answers.

The mishap seemed to have started around June 8, when the firm posted a message on social media confirming the ‘delay’.

DELAY

“We are currently experiencing a delay with processing withdrawal requests. Kindly take note of this before making your request. We do appreciate your patience as we channel all effort to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” the firm said in a message posted on its Facebook page on June 8.

But the customers seem to have run out of patience, judging from their reaction on social media.

I understand that this has taken long and we too didn’t expected this.

But am glad to let you know that we are working on the systems together with Safaricom IT team so as to fix this as soon as possible. Apologies Sir for the inconvenience caused. ^Dy — BetinKenya Help (@BetinKenyaHelp) June 9, 2019

“Hey guys… the so called delay, how bad is it? I have waited for the last 24 hours still nothing. Please give us a timeline (of) how long we are going to wait,” one customer wrote.

WITHDRAWALS

“It’s high time we leave Betin. I could have left earlier in peace now I’m leaving in pieces. Withdrawals not working. Mtu anaweza kufaa njaa akiwa na pesa kwa account,” another user commented.

Betin has since confirmed in a separate statement the challenge could be down to systems failure which it is working together with mobile telecom giant Safaricom to resolve.

However, all calls by Nairobi News to company for a response have gone unanswered.