Betika unveils multi-million investment in the community to support grassroots sports, cultural and social activities

Betika on Wednesday unveiled the biggest initiative dubbed “BetikaNaCommunity”.

The initiative will see the company spend millions of shillings towards supporting community development and helping the youth nurture talent by growing local sports, both at grassroots and mainstream levels, as well as cultural and social community activities.

Speaking at a press briefing held by the company yesterday, Betika’s Commercial Head, Mr John Mbatiah reiterated that the company is committed to supporting local sports, arts and culture.

This will be done through:

Local sports and clubs sponsorships

Individual sports & talent development

Growth and diversification into new sports

Renovation of community centres and sports grounds to give the youth access to functioning venues. This will include lighting to allow late night access and utilization.

Distributing sport equipment such as uniforms & kits, balls, nets and both to budding and existing teams. These were showcased at the event.

Giving trials & access to professional training to upcoming talents in collaboration with Sofapaka.

Support the fusion of local artists through performances in the sporting activities.

To help achieve this, Betika will sponsor local community football tournaments across the country reaching all 47 counties. Speaking at the launch Mr. Mbatiah said, “It gives us great joy to see our sports people getting a chance to showcase and grow their skills. Betika is the community and the community is Betika!” He also promised to work with the national government, local authorities and sports personalities to help realize this dream.

This is not the first time the company has had such initiatives spread across the country. They have in the recent past invested heavily in grassroots football tournaments in various parts of the country. The sponsorships have spread across various sports including football, cricket, golf, motocross, rallying, the Rhino Charge and many more.

To further support these initiatives, Betika recently boosted the sponsorship for the upcoming Safari 7s that will be held between 18th-20th October at the RFUEA Grounds, as well as for the motocross racing at Masinga TT that will take place on 19th and 20th October. They also renewed the sponsorship deal with Sofapaka.

In support of responsible betting Betika also unveiled a free counselling service for gamblers with betting addiction where they can call toll free to get counselling services and advice. This is aimed at helping customers to bet responsibly as well as to avoid or overcome addiction. Betika will continue to invest in further Safe Gambling initiatives.

The company’s renewed efforts at supporting sports and the youth in general have been welcomed by many with exciting times seemingly ahead for sports lovers in the country.