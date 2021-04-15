Betika to fund ailing footballer’s medication





Betika has come to the aid of teenage footballer Wisdom Naya who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The leading gaming firm has contributed Sh300,000 towards the player’s chemotherapy sessions.

Naya who was voted the best player at the 2018 Copa Coca Cola youth tournament joined Sofapaka in 2019 but was released after one season for reportedly failing to make the grade.

He was later diagnosed with a thigh tumor that is known in medical terms as soft tissue sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that begins in the tissues that connect, support, and surround other body structures.

“As Betika we extend our support to Wisdom Naya as he undergoes chemotherapy sessions to fight cancer. Naya is a talented player and has a bright future ahead and we look forward to his full recovery,” said Betika’s Public Relations Manager Kate Arudo.

Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa lauded the gesture by the team’s main sponsors and urged more well-wishers to come out and support the youngster.

“We as a family are determined to see Naya recover and return to action. I promised that the club and our sponsors Betika will chip in and I’m proud to announce that the process is now on,” Kalekwa said.