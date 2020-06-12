Benson Gicharu reflects on boxing career

Two years after retiring from boxing, Benson Gicharu turned to coaching and painting and he says he is very happy with the direction his life has taken.

Many believe he retired early but he is of a contrary opinion.

“Everything happens at the right time and I have no regrets over retiring from active boxing while still young as many (people) say,” he said.

Gicharu now spends his days coaching budding Kenya Police boxers as well as upcoming boxers in Mukuru slums where he started his boxing club. He is also a painter, a career he embraced after retiring.

“I had a vision and I had to actualise it. I am happy to be playing my part in shaping future boxers and doing art which is something I have always wanted to do. I am learning a lot, they say one is never too old to learn new things,” he added.

Gicharu, who is a two-time Olympian has also featured in All Africa Games, Commonwealth Games as well as a short semi-professional stint with AIBA, says boxing changed his life.

“I was born and bred in Mukuru Fuata Nyayo Slum and life was very difficult. My dad died while I was still a very young boy and I remember the difficulties my mum was going through at that point,” Gicharu reveals.

“It is then that I decided that my hands would change our story and ventured into boxing. I have managed to move my immediate family from the slum through boxing and I also had a successful career as a police officer and boxer. The sport changed my life for the better and I am very grateful for that,” he added.

Gicharu urges upcoming sportsmen to be patient and disciplined.

“You have to sow the seeds first and that is the hardest part and most give up at that stage but those who keep on working hard eventually succeed,” he concluded.