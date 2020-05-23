Belarusian Premier League betting preview for Friday from 22Bet

The Belarusian Premier League is the only significant division in European football to still be going ahead with their fixtures, and already the league is looking very close at both ends of the table. Slutsk are the leaders at this point after winning three of their five fixtures, but they can be overtaken this weekend should Gorodeya get the win that they need.

Meanwhile, Smolevichy-STI are looking to get a first win of the campaign on Friday evening when they play host to Dinamo Minsk. A win for the home side would increase the pressure on Shakhtyor ahead of their trip to Dinamo Brest on Saturday evening.

Gorodeya vs BATE Preview

Gorodeya have a tricky test in store if they are to end the weekend at the top of the league, as they will have to beat the only Belarusian team to have ever qualified for the Champions League group stages. BATE haven’t got into their grove yet as they are looking to better their finish of second last campaign. Over the course of their opening five fixtures, BATE have already lost on two occasion. However, their form since those back-to-back defeats has been improving.

They are now unbeaten in their last three, but a draw last time out against Torpedo BelAZ would have dampened their spirits. A win away from home on Saturday would see them go level on points with Slutsk at the summit. Gorodeya will have hopes of their own of finishing the weekend at the top of the league, as they look to make it four wins in a row. Their last win was against Energetyk-BGU as they secured a hard-fought 1-0 win.

This will be a tricky game to call, with both sides having decent starts to the season. However, the preference would be for the in-form Gorodeya.

Smolevinchy-STI vs Dinamo Minsk

Two teams towards the bottom of the table will be hoping to get the win that they need to pull themselves further away from the drop zone. Smolevichy-STI will begin the weekend in the drop-zone as they are yet to win this season. They have lost two of their five fixtures this campaign, but may take some pride from their last two outings. They have managed to secure consecutive draws against Belshina and Shakhtyor. However, they will need to win a game pretty soon to get themselves out of the drop zone.

Dinamo Minsk meanwhile have won two of their five fixtures so far this season. However a defeat this weekend could see them looking nervously over their shoulders. They have already been inconsistent this season, as they have lost three times and won twice. Two of those wins have come in their last three games. Dinamo Minsk’s two victories this season have come against Neman Grodno and Torpedo BelAZ.

Dinamo Minsk certainly have the better players, and their two wins ensure that they have the better form. They should be able to get the win this weekend, which would drag Smolevichy-STI into further trouble.

Dinamo Brest vs Shakhtyor

The closing game from this round of fixtures will see two evenly matched sides going head to head. The winners from the clash would leap-frog their way into the top half of the table, while a win for Dinamo Brest would see them go level on point with Slutsk at the top of the league.

Dinamo Brest will still be high on confidence after winning the Belarusian Premier League fir the first time in their history last year. However, they will come into this fixture having lost two of their last three. Furthermore, they have only won twice so far this season. Their last defeat was a narrow 1-0 loss against Vitebsk. But, they should have enough to get back to winning ways in this fixture.

Shakhtyor haven’t started the season in good form, and haven’t won in three games. However, they do seem like a tough nut to crack as they have only lost once in their last four. That defeat came last time out against the league-leaders. This will be another tricky test for the side towards the bottom of the league, and they could end this weekend in the drop zone.