Bandari coach Mwalala linked to Yanga

Tanzanian giants Young Africans are eyeing Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala.

Young Africans, famously known as Yanga, are undergoing a crisis of sorts after a slow start to the domestic campaign and recent elimination from the Caf Confederation Cup.

These results have left Congolese coach Mwinyi Zahera struggling to keep his job amid reports on Tuesday he has been sacked.

Meanwhile, the youthful Mwalala, who featured for both Yanga and Coastal Union in Tanzania in his playing days, is among those who have been mentioned as the club’s next coach.

Several media reports in Tanzania indicate that the former Kenya international is already in talks with the Jangwani club.

“He hasn’t said yes, but also hasn’t said no. Talks are ongoing,” the Tanzanian media reported.

CUP VICTORY

Mwalala is the current coach of Kenyan Premier League club Bandari, a team he led to domestic cup victory last season, and to the play-offs of the Caf Confederation Cup this campaign following wins over Sudan’s Al Shendy and Tunisia’s US Ben Guardane.

Should he make the move, Mwalala is set to unite with Kenyan goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo who moved from the Dockers to Dar in July.

Yanga is currently placed 14th on the league standings. The team was at the weekend knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup by Pyramids of Egypt.