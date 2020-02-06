Balinya: Yanga is good, but Gor Mahia is bigger and much better

Gor Mahia’s new signing signing Juma Balinya says he is satisfied with his start to life in the Kenyan Premier League.

The Ugandan forward has also praised coach Steven Polack and also vowed that the Kenyan champions are on course to retaining the league title this season.

“I am happy and satisfied with how things are going so far. I have come in and got an understanding coach. New teammates who have quality and have helped me settle. We want to win the title this year and are on course to achieving that,” Balinya told Nairobi News.

The 22-year-old striker made a name for himself for his exploits in the Ugandan league last season where he emerged top scorer with 22 goals.

He joined Tanzanian giants Young Africans but failed to settle and was let go after just six months with three goals from 12 appearances.

BIGGER CLUB

“I have no issues with Yanga. They are a good team but I believe Gor Mahia are a bigger club, well-known in Uganda and have won more titles in the region and even in the continent. My brothers Khalid Aucho and Baba Kizito passed through this club and went on to do great things,” Balinya said.

On Sunday, Balinya grabbed a brace as Gor Mahia thumped Nzoia Sugar 3-0.

K’Ogalo are perched on top of the table, with a four-point cushion over second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz, despite having played one game less.

Gor Mahia have 44 points from 18 matches they have played so far.