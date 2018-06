Kenya's Billy Odhiambo shakes off the Fiji defense on day one of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Paris on 9th June, 2018. PHOTO | AFP

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has cancelled the Sh20 million sponsorship to the Kenya Sevens rugby team popularly known as Shujaa.

According to reports, the CS said the team embarrassed the country by blocking the ‘Make it Kenya’ brand during the Paris leg of the World Sevens Series.

More to follow…