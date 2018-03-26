President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga when they graced the 50th edition of the Kenya Open Golf Championship at Muthaiga Golf Club on March 25, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Sunday lit up Twitter when he declared his preference for football over golf, right after a golf date with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Odinga said that he enjoyed watching golf during the Barclay’s Kenya Open, but will stick to watching Gor Mahia play football.

The Nasa leader was pictured enjoying a light moment with President Kenyatta at Muthaiga Golf Club, DAYs after the famous unity handshake.

Odinga’s preference for football was supported by many who admitted to not understanding golf.

It was nice watching the 2018 Barclays Kenya Open but I think I'll stick to watching the Mighty Gor Mahia #BKO2018 #KenyaOpenAt50 pic.twitter.com/FziiktDSb2 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 25, 2018

Baba tuko pamoja. Hata mimi Golf hunikanganya…😂😂 — Tom JM👊 (@TomJMO) March 25, 2018

hahaha… Never understood why grown up`s play BANO with sticks on a large space.. #BKO2018 #KenyaOpenAt50 — Stan lee (@wnabbz) March 25, 2018

hehe Gormahia is Football what about Barclay’s opens? Can they substitute each other!! — Mitheka Analyst (@MithekaH) March 25, 2018

Golf tuachie kibaki naVW. — EmalineAchieng.Br. (@emmahumourita1) March 25, 2018

Achia Kibaki golf, Uhuru rugby na Ruto marathon. Kaa kwa football. — Mwaura George (@MwauraGeorgeQA) March 25, 2018

Golf is boring as a game but it’s a business maker and brings intellectuals together — J D (@RENCHMA) March 25, 2018