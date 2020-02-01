Ayub Timbe speaks out after joining England’s Reading FC

Kenyan forward Ayub Timbe has joined England’s second tier side Reading on a temporary move.

He has signed a six-month contract until June and moves to England from Chinese club Bejing Renhe.

“I am happy and excited,” he told Nairobi News.

“I have talked of this move for sometime and now it happens. Playing in England and at Reading is what I have really wanted. Now I have to work hard and help my team.”

Timbe is a pacy right-sided winger whose game possesses both trickery and skill.

He received his football education in Belgium and has featured for Harambee Stars for the past six years.

His move has excited Kenyans online.