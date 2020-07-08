Ayub Timbe rested as Reading draw in league match

Kenyan international Ayub Timbe Masika was not in the match day squad as Reading played to a barren draw with Huddersfield Town in an English Championship match played at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Reading manager Mark Bowen revealed the speedy winger only did light training ahead of the match due to ankle and knee problems and was therefore not ready for the match.

DISAPPOINTED

Following the result, Reading remains thirteenth on the standings with 53 points from 42 matches and will face 20th-placed Charlton Athletic in their next assignment on Saturday afternoon at the Valley Stadium in London.

Bowen was disappointed with the result and said the team looked tired and out of shape.

“We were a little bit stale and lacked quality in the final third. They had opportunities as well but time and time again, looking at ours and going into the last 15 minutes of the game, there was some erratic play in those areas,” the coach said after the match.

BIG WIN

“We didn’t really do enough quality-wise in the final third to turn a point into three points. Sometimes clubs have those seasons where they are better away so it’s something we’ve got to be mindful of. You want to get that fortress in your own backyard,” he said.

“Going into today’s game on the back of the 5-0 win (against Luton Town) which could have been seven or eight, I always felt going into the game it would be a little bit of a lethargic start. It’s a bit of a hangover from Saturday but I just had this feeling when we did get into those areas we were either sloppy in possession or made the wrong pass and it ended in turnover in play,” he added.

Elsewhere in Canada, Victor Wanyama’s Impact Montreal will kick off their Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign with a game against New England Revolution on Friday morning at the ESPN World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.