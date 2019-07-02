Awkward moment when Harambee Stars player begged Senegalese star for his jersey in vain

A brief conversation between Senegal striker Saido Mane and his Kenyan counterpart John Avire moments after Monday’s Africa Cup of Nations match between the two sides has generated considerable interest online.

Moments after full time, which Mane scored twice to help his team win 3-0 win, youngster Avire was spotted approaching the Liverpool star and striking a conversation while touching on his jersey.

Thereafter, Mane is spotted pointing towards the dressing room.

Kenyans believe the Sofapaka forward requested to exchange jerseys with Mane.

Nairobi News has established that was the case.

“It’s true. He (Avire) asked for Mane’s jersey,” said a player who spoke off the record.

“But Mane directed him to wait until he is done with the post-match formalities. Unfortunately, the two didn’t meet as Mane was asked to go and receive his player of the match award.

“Then he was mobbed by the media for interviews which did not end until after the Kenya contingent had left the stadium.”

Kenyan midfielder Johanna Omollo managed to exchange jerseys with a Senegal player.

Exchange of jerseys after a match is a common occurrence in football. It is normally practiced when players meet their celebrity counterparts and wish to look for a souvenir to keep memories.