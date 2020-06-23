Aucho: I’m still in love with Gor Mahia

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Khalid Aucho, who now turns out for Egyptian top-tier side Makkasa SC, recently admitted in an interview in the club’s portal that the reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions exposed his talent and ability to the world.

He recounts his time in Kenya and shares on his football journey so far in a tell-it-all interview. Excerpts:

Who was the toughest player you ever met in the Kenyan Premier League?

My toughest opponent was Erick Apul of Ulinzi Stars. A game against Ulinzi was always tough and he remains to be toughest opponent I ever faced because of the way he played.

You have played in Asia and briefly in Europe; how do you compare KPL with other leagues abroad?

The Kenyan league is not bad what is needed is just some good organization. Leagues in Asia and Europe, where l have been to, are so organized. KPL just needs to be professionally run, right from the management to the clubs.

You had good moments at Gor Mahia, what’s your take on your time at the club?

Gor Mahia gave me everything, I must admit. The club gave me what I have now – the exposure, a platform to be seen and just everything I needed to be where I am at the moment.

After Gor Mahia you settled in South Africa then took off to Asia; how was life down South and in Asia?

My stay in South Africa and Asia were all good. I can’t complain, but truth is, my football life at Gor Mahia was the best.

What’s your take on Gor Mahia fans?

Gor Mahia fans are some of the best fans. They loved me and I truly appreciate the love I got while at the club. I love K’Ogalo fans.

Your honest word about the current Gor Mahia squad and what the players can achieve in continental competitions?

Players must remain focused. There could be financial issues at the club, but they should know what they want to achieve. At times you can play without pay but maybe someone is watching you, and you never know where that can land you. Let them focus and play with all their heart and remember to always play for the badge.

Why do you think most Ugandans love KPL? And most of the Ugandans who have played at Gor Mahia have flourished?

It’s always easy for Ugandan players to cross over to East African countries. Once in a club, they work hard and put in a lot of effort to prove their worth. They always want to show what they have and working hard is always part of their plans – no laziness.

Which player did you enjoy playing with most while at Gor Mahia?

Collin ‘Gattuso’ Okoth remains to be that player I enjoyed playing with – he was a fantastic player.

Was your signing for Gor Mahia a blessing for your national team call up?

Penning a deal at Gor Mahia was the best thing to happen to me. It boosted my confidence and I knew I was at a place where more people will get to know me. To be honest, most of my fans are in Kenya and not Uganda. Gor Mahia gave me that free billboard to advertise myself to the world. From Gor Mahia to national team, I was so much at ease – no pressure at all. Gor Mahia has a special place in my heart.

What do you appreciate about the club?

I truly appreciate the love Gor Mahia as a club gave me.

While at Tusker, did you ever imagine you would cross over to Gor Mahia?

I never imagined I would sign for Gor Mahia. Tusker was my employer then and being my first time in Kenya, my focus was all on the team but yeah, a move to Gor Mahia was a big blessing – a blessing from Allah indeed.

Mention three players you never wanted to miss in the starting team on a match-day.

I will mention five – Godfrey Walusimbi, Meddie Kagere, Michael Olunga, Collins ‘Gattuso’ Okoth and Innocent Wafula. Whenever I had those five players on the pitch, I knew we were going to win whatever the situation was – those were real winners and they made every game easy for me.

Your toughest match at Gor Mahia?

My toughest match was against Ulinzi Stars one time at City Stadium. It was a tough one because they came to kick everyone on the pitch (laughs).

If a chance to play for Gor Mahia again came your way, would you play for K’Ogalo? And why?

If another chance came my way…. why not? I wouldn’t mind playing for the club again. I still love the club.