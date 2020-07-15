Aucho seeking to terminate contract with Egyptian side over salary dispute

Ugandan international Khalid Aucho during a past match for his former club Gor Mahia. FILE PHOTO

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Khalid Aucho could leave Egyptian side Misr El Makkasa over unpaid arrears.

Australian-based agent Stevenson Kakooza, one of the intermediaries who manage the defensive midfielder, said the club has not been paying the Ugandan international for a while and he is running out of patience.

“Khalid Aucho is filing for termination of the contract because he demands seven unpaid months with the amount coming to Sh300million,” Kakooza told leading Ugandan football portal Kawowo Sports.

Aucho joined the Egyptian side in July 2019 as a free agent after a short spell at Indian Churchill Brothers FC.

Geoffrey Solo Kayemba, another agent who is close to Aucho, also revealed that he has already tabled his client’s complaint to the club with copies to Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA), Egypt Football Association (EFA), CAF, and FIFA pertaining to the player’s salary.

The player continues to train with the club despite the challenges. The team is also yet to officially respond to the accusations.

Most teams in Egypt have been hard hit financially due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic halted sporting activities globally.