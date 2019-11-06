Aubameyang is Arsenal’s new captain

Arsenal has appointed Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as captain.

This decision was announced by under fire club coach Unai Emery on Wednesday.

Aubameyang replaces Granit Xhaka who has been demoted following his fan outburst.

“They are the four (remaining captains) we selected and the first now is Aubameyang. We need to carry on for the match against Vitoria (on Wednesday) and next Saturday’s match (against Leicester),” explained Emery.

Thirty-year-old Aubameyang is also Gabon captain.

Alongside Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, Aubameyang emerged top scorer in the English Premier League last season.

Xhaka was voted captain by Arsenal players at the start of this season.

But his furious response to being jeered when he was substituted against Crystal Palace ended with the Swiss star storming off the pitch and mouthing the f-word at Arsenal supporters.

Emery immediately implored the midfielder to say sorry but Xhaka compounded the situation by waiting until last Thursday to break his silence, stopping short of offering a full apology as he explained his outburst.

“I told him (Xhaka) that (he is no longer captain) and he accepted my decision. And for me, it is finished,” Emery said.