Asbel Kiprop quits athletics, takes up rallying

Banned middle distance athlete Asbel Kiprop says he has quit athletics to try his hand in motorsport.

Th 30-year old former world and Olympic 1500m champion made the announcement on Facebook.

“I am ready to begin again in a sport that doesn’t have doping conspiracy. I will be patient again to be able to be champion. I will be climbing the ladder hoping to learn the next game,” he wrote

The move was also confirmed by veteran rally driver Abdul Sidi who says Kiprop is ‘desperate’ to make the career switch.

“The former world and Olympic 1500m champion is looking at the Abdul Sidi Rally Advisor (ASRA) to help change his famous career to become the next rally driver,” said Sidi.

Kiprop, who dominated the middle distance races during his prime, is currently serving a four-year ban slapped on him last year after failing an out of competition test.

The athlete who is also a police officer has protested his innocence but the world doping body maintains both his ‘A’ and ‘B’ urine sample tested positive for EPO.

Kiprop then treated his fans to off the track drama when he filmed himself groping and kissing his manager’s girlfriend, an incident that led to the collapse of his marriage.

He then courted more controversy by posting a message in social media threatening to take his own life.