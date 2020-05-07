Join our Telegram Channel
AS Roma condole with Gor Mahia following death of club driver

By Jeff Kinyanjui May 7th, 2020 1 min read

Italian giants AS Roma have condoled with the Gor Mahia fraternity following the death of the club’s long-serving driver, Patrick Osewe.

The late Osewe died early on Thursday, with the club stating that the deceased had been battling illness for a long time.

AS Roma conveyed their message of condolences to Gor Mahia via their official Swahili Twitter handle.

Club fans also conveyed their messages of condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Burial plans for Osewe are already underway with the burial date set to be announced soon, according to a source close to the family.

