AS Roma condole with Gor Mahia following death of club driver

Italian giants AS Roma have condoled with the Gor Mahia fraternity following the death of the club’s long-serving driver, Patrick Osewe.

The late Osewe died early on Thursday, with the club stating that the deceased had been battling illness for a long time.

PROMOTION TO GLORY: We are saddened to announce the the passing on our driver, Mr Patrick Osewe, yesterday after a long illness. Our sincere heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & relatives. May you all receive strength & comfort from the Lord. #RIPPatrickOsewe #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/Yq3Z45k5Wm — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) May 7, 2020

AS Roma conveyed their message of condolences to Gor Mahia via their official Swahili Twitter handle.

Kwa niaba ya Timu na wanamichezo wote ulimwenguni tunatoa pole kwa msiba. Tuko pamoja katika kipindi hiki kigumu. Mungu awape uvumilivu Familia na ndugu wote wa Karibu.🙏🏾 — AS Roma Swahili (@ASRomaSwahili) May 7, 2020

Club fans also conveyed their messages of condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

A dedicated servant and lover of Gor Mahia fc. A very humble guy. RIP Agwambo — alex ngare (@AlexNgare) May 7, 2020

The last time i saw you is when we helped each other driving from Nairobi to Alego, May the Almighty God give his family strength to overcome this trying moments. Shine on your way “dhecha” — Woud Nyakach (@AgongKevin) May 7, 2020

Sad 😢😢

Agwas was soft spoken and kind. — Larky Luke Oj© (@LukeOj) May 6, 2020

Burial plans for Osewe are already underway with the burial date set to be announced soon, according to a source close to the family.