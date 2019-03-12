Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagSports

Arsenal’s Mesut Özil makes Nairobi herds boy’s dream come true – PHOTOS

By David Kwalimwa March 12th, 2019 1 min read

Arsenal FC German midfielder Mesut Özil has turned a young Kenyan herds boy’s dream into reality.

The boy was in December pictured tending to a herd of cattle in the streets of Nairobi while wearing a self-inscribed jersey of his football idol.

The picture was posted on Twitter by Eric Njiru who had taken  picture after spotting the boy. His tweet quickly went viral.

Njiru tagged the Arsenal midfielder in the post, asking followers to make sure that it reaches the footballer.

“I saw this kid today grazing in the streets of Nairobi – a city without really grass for cows. He told me he loves Mesut Özil so much (You can see his shirt). Maybe one day this can reach Ozil and get a real Arsenal shirt,” Njiru tweeted.

And reach him it did. Three months down the line, the World Cup winner sent gifts to the herd boy.

The boy, only identified as Lawrence, was on Monday presented with signed Arsenal shirts that were sent to him from London through Njiru.

On learning about the delivery, the Arsenal playmaker took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

“The picture of a Kenyan boy with a self-made shirt on Twitter touched me so much. And look at Lawrence now – it’s so heartwarming to see him and his brothers happy,” tweeted Ozil.

He also thanked the Njiru for making everything possible.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Huge fire destroys section of Toi market – PHOTOS

About the author

David Kwalimwa

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup. View all posts

Also read