Arsenal fans most likely to cheat on their partners, new study reveals

If your significant other is an Arsenal fan, he or she is most-likely to cheat on you. This is according to a new survey by GamblingDeals.com.

Manchester United and Chelsea supporters are no angels either, the study has revealed.

The study shows which teams have the most and least faithful fans when it comes to their relationships.

The North Londoners lead the way with infidelity cases at 22 per cent followed by Chelsea and Manchester United at 19 per cent and 18 per cent infidelity rate respectively.

INFIDELITY RATES

Premier League champions Liverpool were rated 23 per cent less likely to cheat on their partners, followed by south coast clubs Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton at 21 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

The study sought to investigate and report which teams have the most and least faithful fans when it comes to their relationships.

West Ham (11 per cent) and Leicester (10 per cent) are the only other clubs outside the top six to see results of 10 per cent or more.

Manchester City is the only top six club to report below 10 percent at four percent infidelity rate while new boys Leeds United (back in the Premier League after 16 years) reporting an eight percent infidelity rate.