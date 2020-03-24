Arsenal coach Arteta: I am fully recovered from coronavirus

In a message that acts as a relief to English Premier League fans, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says he believes he has completely recovered from coronavirus.

The Spanish trainer was one of the known personalities who contracted the disease leading to a decision by football authorities to temporarily halt English Premier League matches.

He has since completed his two-week self-isolation period, even as Arsenal announced it had closed the stadium and training base.

“I’m very well now, I feel that I have recovered,” Arteta told La Sexta.

“It took me three or four days to start feeling better and with more energy, to leave the symptoms behind and now, the truth is I feel very well.”

On the account of events from the moment he started to feel unwell, he continued; “Everything happened very fast. On Tuesday afternoon I was feeling so-so and I went to see the doctor but he wasn’t there.”

“I got a call from the board of directors after training while I was in my car and they told me that the president of Olympiakos had tested positive and everyone that had been in contact was at risk.”

“I went on to tell them that I wasn’t feeling well and that we had a situation because we had lots of players that had been in contact with them (Olympiakos).”

“We had a game against Manchester City the next day and obviously we couldn’t put lots of people at risk without saying anything.”

“I had the test done Wednesday and I was diagnosed on Friday when we had to communicate it to the Premier League that I had tested positive. Obviously all those that had been in contact with me had to go into quarantine, and consequently, games had to be suspended.”

Arsenal are yet to resume training, while league matches have temporarily been put on hold until April 30.