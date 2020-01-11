Arnold Origi welcomes Kenyan youngster in Finland

Kenyan youngster Sidney Lokale was recently confirmed at Finnish top-tier side HIFK Fotbol on a six-month loan deal from Kariobangi Sharks.

The striker says he’s looking forward to an exciting time in his first professional stint outside Kenya and hopes it will be a beginning of “great things” in his football career.

“I’m very happy to join this great club. I researched online and I know it’s one of the oldest and biggest club in Finland and therefore it was easy for me to make a decision,” he said

At HIFK, Lokale joins former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi who joined the team early last year.

“Of course I know Origi is here and that made it even easier for me to join the club. He is a respected player in Kenya and I know he will help me settle in fast,” Lokale added.

And Origi has now welcomed the player to the club and promised to be there for him, only if he scores goals.

Welcome and extremely happy have you in the best side of Helsinki brother man. Just bang in them goals and I will take care of the rest. Hata base ya chapo ndondo nitakupeleka. We piga tu mabao kama kawaida. 🇰🇪🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/yv6XWG6eoG — Arnold Origi (@origi_arnold) January 10, 2020

Origi moved to Finland after eight years of playing professional football in Norway.