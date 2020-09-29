Arnold Origi plays full match for club in Finnish top league

Kenyan-born goalkeeper Arnold Origi on duty for Harambee Stars during a past international match. FILE PHOTO

Kenyan-born goalkeeper Arnold Origi on duty for Harambee Stars during a past international match. FILE PHOTO





Kenyan international goalkeeper Arnold Origi played the entire game as HIFK lost 3-2 to SJK in a Finnish top league match on Monday evening at the Omasp Stadium.

Cameroonian forward Aerial Thierry Ngueukam opened the scoring for SJK in the 26th minute from the spot and Jake Jervis double the lead a minute later, the game heading to the break with SJK enjoying a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Origi’s HIFK came back strongly after the breather with a goal each from Sakari Mattila and Brazilian forward Vitinho Victor but Joonas Lepisto’s goal was enough to secure the three points for SJK.

Origi, who has been recalled to the Harambee Stars squad after a five-year absence, joined the team in March 2019 and is the club’s first-choice custodian.

Arnold Origi on tällä kaudella esittänyt useita huippuluokan pelastuksia jokaisessa pelaamassaan matsissa! Tässä mediatiimin valitsemat viisi parasta niistä. Mikä näistä on sinun mielestäsi tärkein tai hienoin? ORIGI, ORIGI, ORIGI! pic.twitter.com/fJE9M5yx1D — HIFK Fotboll (@HIFKedustus) September 26, 2020

HIFK is currently sixth on the log with 24 points from 16 matches while SJK is seventh with 23 points having played a game more.

Up next for Origi and his HIFK teammates is a home game against fourth-placed Honka on Friday evening.