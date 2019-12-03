All Stars coach warns Gor Mahia fans to expect bruising encounter in Kisumu

Kisumu All Stars coach Henry Omino believes his team has what it takes to beat Gor Mahia in a high stakes Kenyan Premier League match this weekend in Kisumu.

While Gor Mahia are on top of the log, All Stars fondly known as Otenga, are currently placed 15th after recording only two wins in the league.

ALL GUNS BLAZING

But the former Western Stima tactician says his young squad has gelled and will go out all guns blazing to garner all three points.

“This is the right time to beat Gor who are also undergoing deep financial problems. We watched how they played against Ulinzi Stars and we know how to counter them in the pitch. What I have instructed my players is to have confident and believe in themselves so that we upset them,” said Omino.

Omino further said his players don’t fear Gor Mahia but respect them as the league’s reigning champions.

The team considered by many as K’Ogalo ‘younger sibling’ on Tuesday unveiled a new kit from their sponsors who is the County Government of Kisumu.

Omino insists the players welfare continues to improve compared to when they began the season.

HOOLIGANISM

“We have been playing well even in the last two game we lost to AFC Leopards and Zoo Kericho. The players are also motivated and has been showing a lot of commitment in the pitch. With all this we are sure we will get a good result against Gor Mahia,” he added.

Meanwhile, Omino has asked K’Ogalo fans to exercise sportsmanship during the match.

The veteran tactician recounted painful moments in September when hooliganism took center stage and K’Ogalo fans roughed All Stars officials during a match played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

He also insists that as the home team they should be allowed to dictate proceedings even if their fans don’t match K’Ogalo in numbers.

“Football need professionalism and they should be ready to swallow their pride if we beat them since we will also accept any result. This match has elicited a lot of tension but it will be unfair for them to come here and dictate us yet we are playing at home,” asserted Omino.