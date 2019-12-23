All Stars coach Omino blames match officials for heavy loss to Gor Mahia

Kisumu All Stars coach Henry Omino has blamed match officials for the 3-0 loss his team suffered against Gor Mahia on Sunday, saying they made questionable decisions out fear and intimidation by hundreds of K’Ogalo fans who thronged Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Gor Mahia won the gamed dubbed ‘Dala Derby’ courtesy of goals from Kenneth Muguna, Nicholas Kipkurui and Bernard Ondiek in the second half to collect all the three points and move to the top of Kenya Premier League table.

INTIMIDATION

Speaking to Nation Sport, an agitated Omino said the match referee lost it in the second half and denied his team a clear penalty when neither team had scored.

“We lost to Gor Mahia not because we were a poor team, but because of the match officials’ unfair decisions. It was shocking to be denied a clear penalty when they had not scored. Had it been awarded to us, we could have scored and boosted our chances of winning the game,” said Omino.

“This trend of Gor Mahia fans creating fear among match officials is not fair at all. The culture of intimidation and referees making decision which give them advantage against other teams has to stop in the league,” he added.

GO-SLOW

The former Western Stima tactician called on KPL management to ensure games are fairly officiated, saying the two-day strike also worked to their disadvantage

Kisumu All Stars players had staged a go-slow and even threatened to give a walkover demanding to be paid six months salary arrears by their sponsor, the County Government of Kisumu.

The team has only won against Wazito and Kariobangi Sharks in debut season in the top flight league and are currently in position 17, only above bottom placed Chemelil Sugar FC.