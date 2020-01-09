Akumu watches Chiefs’ big win from the stands ahead of imminent transfer deal

Kenyan international Anthony Akumu is all but set to complete a move to South African top-tier side Kaizer Chiefs.

The former Gor Mahia midfielder is a free agent after his contract with Zambian giants Zesco United lapsed in December.

He traveled to South Africa at the beginning of the week but Chiefs have been reluctant to confirm their interest in the player but according to media reports in South Africa, the player has agreed terms with the club and all that is left is paperwork.

Akumu’s imminent move to Chiefs has been preempted by leading South African football portal Soccer Laduma, which reports that the team has parted ways with former Simba SC midfielder James Kotei to create space for Akumu.

Akumu further fueled speculations of his move to Kaizer Chiefs as he watched the team thump Highlands Park 3-0 from the stands of the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

50TH ANNIVERSARY

Kaizer Chiefs were celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Club chairman Kaizer Motaung also fuelled talk that a new signing is imminent.

“As you know it’s another window period‚ and obviously there might be an opportunity for us to acquire one position. If it succeeds‚ it will happen in the next two weeks or so‚” Motaung told TimesLive during the club’s celebrations on Tuesday.