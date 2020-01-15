Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must ReadSports

Akumu officially announced at Kaizer Chiefs

By Jeff Kinyanjui January 15th, 2020 1 min read

South African top-tier side Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of Kenyan international Anthony Akumu.

The player has been in South Africa finalizing the move after he left Zambian champions Zesco United in December after his contract lapsed.

Related Stories

Amakhosi took to Twitter to announce the development.

Akumu arrives at Kaizer Chiefs after the club parted ways with Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei, who joined the club from Tanzanian giants Simba SC but rarely featured for the team.

Akumu joins the club on a three-year contract.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Kasarani no-go zone as police engage protesters in running...