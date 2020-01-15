Akumu officially announced at Kaizer Chiefs

South African top-tier side Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of Kenyan international Anthony Akumu.

The player has been in South Africa finalizing the move after he left Zambian champions Zesco United in December after his contract lapsed.

Amakhosi took to Twitter to announce the development.

Player Signings! We would like to welcome a new Glamour Boy – Akumu Agay to the Amakhosi Family.#Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs50 #WelcomeAgay pic.twitter.com/n2JQddc7iD — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 15, 2020

Akumu arrives at Kaizer Chiefs after the club parted ways with Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei, who joined the club from Tanzanian giants Simba SC but rarely featured for the team.

Akumu joins the club on a three-year contract.