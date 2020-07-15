Join our Telegram Channel
Akida: I would gladly return home if KPL sides had women’s teams

By Jeff Kinyanjui July 15th, 2020 1 min read

Kenyan international Esse Akida has challenged Kenyan Premier League (KPL) teams to start women football teams.

The former Spedag and Thika Queens forward, who now features for Turkish giants Besiktas, says she would gladly come back to Kenya if any of the top sides had an established women football team.

She shared a photo of the Real Madrid women’s side to emphasise her point.

None of the 18 teams in the KPL have a women side with the teams plying their trade in the Kenyan Women’s Premier League (KWPL) being totally different entities.

All top teams in developed leagues in the world have their women’s side. Spanish giants Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool to mention just a few all have women’s team.

Closer home, top Tanzanian sides have recently started their own women football sides and this, Akida says, is a challenge their Kenyan counterparts need to take.

Akida has also previously played for Israeli Women top-tier side FC Ramat Hasharon.

