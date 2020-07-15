Akida: I would gladly return home if KPL sides had women’s teams





Kenyan international Esse Akida has challenged Kenyan Premier League (KPL) teams to start women football teams.

The former Spedag and Thika Queens forward, who now features for Turkish giants Besiktas, says she would gladly come back to Kenya if any of the top sides had an established women football team.

She shared a photo of the Real Madrid women’s side to emphasise her point.

Hi @OfficialGMFC@AFCLeopards @bandariofficial amd everyone back at home, can we have this soon down there, please. I’ll gladly come back 🤗 https://t.co/zyPcYQOLtN — Esse Akida (@akida_14) July 14, 2020

None of the 18 teams in the KPL have a women side with the teams plying their trade in the Kenyan Women’s Premier League (KWPL) being totally different entities.

All top teams in developed leagues in the world have their women’s side. Spanish giants Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool to mention just a few all have women’s team.

Closer home, top Tanzanian sides have recently started their own women football sides and this, Akida says, is a challenge their Kenyan counterparts need to take.

Timu yetu ya Wanawake (Simba Queens) imeishushia kipigo kizito cha mabao 5-1 wapinzani wetu wa kike (Yanga Princess) katika mchezo wa Ligi Kuu ya Wanawake. Huu ni utangulizi tu kuelekea jumapili. 🦁 #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/RQJEiczNkA — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) July 10, 2020

Akida has also previously played for Israeli Women top-tier side FC Ramat Hasharon.