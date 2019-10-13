Akaranga, Nyamweya accuse Mwendwa of plotting to rig FKF elections

Seasoned politician Moses Akaranga and former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya have accused current boss Nick Mwendwa of plotting to rig the body’s forthcoming elections.

The polls are primed for December 7, 2019, and football’s world governing body Fifa has reportedly okayed an Electoral Board comprising Prof Edwin Wamukoya as chairman to conduct the exercise.

But Akaranga, a one-term Vihiga Governor, claims the board is not properly constituted.

“Football Kenya Federation has violated the Fifa Standard Electoral Code by allowing its President and its NEC to nominate and appoint members of the FKF Electoral Board,” Akaranga has said.

“In the event Fifa does not urgently intervene the football family in Kenya shall peacefully and resolutely picket and agitate for the withdrawal of the draconian Football Kenya Federation Electoral Code,” he further said.

Nyamweya has also accused Mwendwa of slowing down football development in the country and asked him to be accountable.

“We demand that he (Mwendwa) explains the circumstances which led to FKF losing Sh135 million in a purported purchase of a moribund Outside Broadcasting (OB) Van,” Nyamweya said.

Mwendwa has announced he will be seeking a second four-year term in office while Nyamweya and Akaranga have indicated that they will challenge him if the process is ‘free and fair’.