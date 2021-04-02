Africa’s best: NMG Sports desk leads continent in annual sports awards

NTV reporter Idah Waringa’s investigative story, The football con, earned global recognition as the best in the investigative reporting category. Pool | AIPS

NTV reporter Idah Waringa’s investigative story, The football con, earned global recognition as the best in the investigative reporting category. Pool | AIPS





Nation Media Group (NMG) has plenty of reason to smile after its Sports Desk dominated the 2020 International Sports Press Association (AIPS) awards for Africa.

Despite coronavirus grinding sporting activities to a halt the world over, NMG’s Sports Desk, under the guidance of Sports managing Editor Elias Makori, did not go to sleep.

The print, online and TV desks went out of their way to deliver unique stories and their efforts were duly recognised as NMG journalists dominated the awards.

The list of top ranked submissions in Africa were released on Thursday evening with NMG reaping big.

NTV reporter Idah Waringa’s investigative story, The football con, earned global recognition as the best in the investigative reporting category. The same story was ranked fourth in Africa under Video Documentary category.

Makori leads from the front

Waringa, who doubles up as an anchor, was also feted under the Video Short Feature category with her story Blades of hope: From a double amputation to a world record being ranked eighth in Africa.

Elias Makori led the print department from the front, emerging second in Africa in Writing Best Colour Piececategory with his story Behind the scenes in the making of a Shujaa on the streets of Vienna.

This was a first-hand account of world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge’s historic INEOS 1:59 run in Vienna in October, 2019.

The print version of Football Con done by Jeff Kinyanjui also ranked ninth under the same category.

Another investigative story jointly done by Samuel Gacharira and Cellestine Olilo dubbed Shame of FKF’s ‘joyriders’ to Afcon tourney and new Sh240m scandal ranked fifth in Africa under Writing Best Column category.

Gacharira’s feature story – Barrack Ochieng: From grisly accident to reunion with game that changed his life – was ranked tenth in Young Reporters Writing category.

Sila bags double

Eldoret-based NTV reporter Stephen Keter emerged third in Africa in Young Reporters Broadcasting with his story From Olympian to ‘Mama Mboga’.

Daily Nation photographer Sila Kiplagat crowned a wonderful day for the Sports desk with two awards.

He emerged top in Africa in Young Reporters Photography category and third in Photography Sport Action.

2020 Africa Sports Journalism Awards List in a nutshell:

NTV: Idah Waringa, Jeff Kinyanjui (The Football con) – Winners, Best Investigative story globally;

NTV: Idah Waringa (The football con) – Number 2 in Africa, Video Documentary category;

NTV: Idah Waringa (Blades of hope – From a double amputation to a world record) – Number 8 in Africa, Video Short Feature category;

Daily Nation: Elias Makori (Behind the scenes in the making of a Shujaa on the streets of Vienna) – Number 2 in Africa, Writing Best Colour category;

Daily Nation: Jeff Kinyanjui (The Football con) – Number 9 in Africa, Writing Best Colour category;

Daily Nation: Cellestine Olilo and Samuel Gacharira (Shame of FKF’s ‘joyriders’ to Afcon tourney and new Sh240m scandal) – Number 5 in Africa, Writing Best Column category;

Daily Nation: Samuel Gacharira (Barrack Ochieng: From grisly accident to reunion with game that changed his life) – Number 10 in Africa in Young Reporters Writing category;

Daily Nation: Sila Kiplagat (What it takes to save a shot) – Winner in Africa, Young Reporters Photography!

Daily Nation: Sila Kiplagat (Sports and Covid-19) – Number 2 in Africa, Photography Sport Action;