AFC Leopards to play Bundesliga side Hoffeinheim in Nairobi

German club Hoffenheim will tour Kenya in the next year, Nairobi News has learnt.

The trip to Nairobi, which is aimed at promoting the German top-flight football league, is expected to take place between June and July 2020.

And an international friendly match against the Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards is reportedly on the cards.

The German club’s head of International Business Sebastian Bacher held talks with Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda at the club’s secretariat in Nairobi on Monday.

“It would be an exciting venture if that was to happen,” said a source within the Kenyan club who spoke off the record.

Officially referred to as TSG 1899 Hoffeinhein, the German club are currently placed 12th in the Bundesliga table after seven matches.

The club has never won the Bundesliga title.

TOUR OF KENYA

Besides boasting record attendance within the stadiums and also having a galaxy of stars such as Brazilian Coutinho and Englishman Jordan Sancho, Bundesliga struggles for viewership in East Africa where it currently trails the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga in popularity.

English clubs Hull City and Everton have toured Nairobi in the past two years and played against Gor Mahia and Kariobangi Sharks.

Spanish giants Seville has also recently toured Tanzania and played against Simba SC.