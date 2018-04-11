AFC Leopards Ezekiel Omulo (center) and his team mates celebrate a goal against Kakamega Homeboyz during a KPL match on March 18, 2018 at Kenyatta Stadium, in Machakos County. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

AFC Leopards players have boycotted training and threatened not to honour this weekend’s Kenya Premier League match against Zoo Kericho to protest delayed salaries for the month of March.

Sources within the team have revealed that the players have vowed stay away from all club activities until the outstanding dues are offset.

In what is an all too familiar story, Nairobi News can exclusively report that only six of the squad’s 33 players turned up for training on Wednesday at the team’s training camp at Gikambura grounds in Kiambu County.

But even the half a dozen players who showed up also refused to train leaving the team’s interim coach Dennis Kitambi stranded.

CRISIS MEETING

“This (strike) is the only language the management understands,” one of the players told Nairobi News.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the players are protesting in solidarity with one of their colleagues who has been kicked out of his house in Umoja estate over rent arrears.

Club officials were unavailable for comment on the matter but Nairobi News later learnt they were holed up in a crisis meeting meant to among other pressing matters, select their next coach to replace the departing Kitambi.

Currently placed third on the KPL standings after nine matches, Leopards are said to have an unofficial agreement with giant gaming firm SportPesa, who have undertaken to pay all the staff’s monthly salaries.