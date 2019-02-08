AFC Leopards chairman missing in action as ‘rescue’ team unveiled





The fate of AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule remains unclear after a select group of club officials on Wednesday teamed up with stakeholders to form a separate management wing dubbed ‘The Rescue Committee’.

The 16-man team was unveiled by club patron and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja. It followed a three-hour meeting attended by the club’s former players, members and officials.

The team will be led by Kakamega businessman Maurice Amahwa who lost to Mule during the club’s elections held three years ago.

The club’s former striker Dan Shikanda is the vice-chairman of the ‘Rescue Committee’, with club secretary Oscar Igaida assuming a similar role.

The group claims its main ambition is to rescue the team following its recent poor form.

Leopards have won only two of its eleven league matches this season, a spate of results that leaves them at position 15 out of 18 teams.