AFC defender weds in lush wedding – PHOTOS

AFC Leopards defender Soter Kayumba is no longer a bachelor.

The Rwandan national tied the knot with the love of his life at the Attorney General’s office in Kigali in a civil wedding on Saturday.

Pictures in Nairobi News possession show the central defender, who earns about Sh150,000 a month, donning a grey suit and white shirt while exchanging vows with the lucky partner.

Soter is back at home on holiday following the end of the Kenyan Premier League season where he represented both Sofapaka and AFC Leopards either half of the campaign.

Little is known about the lucky lady but sources indicate the couple has known each other for the past decade.

Soter also represents the Rwanda national team which failed to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.