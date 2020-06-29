Aduda: No, I’ve not stepped down for Mwendwa, I’m firmly in the race

Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda has rubbished claims that he has thrown in the towel in the forthcoming Football Kenya Federation elections in favour of the body’s president Nick Mwendwa.

An agitated Aduda claims that he was quoted out for context when he appeared in a sport show in one of the local radio stations in the country on Saturday.

THREATENED

The seasoned football official said the rumours are the handiwork of his opponents who feel threatened by his candidature.

During the show, Aduda heaped praise on Mwendwa saying he has done a lot to improve Kenyan football since he was first elected in 2016.

“Let us be truthful to ourselves, there have been improved changes by the current federation in how things are done compared to how they were done before. It is good to be honest sometimes,” said Aduda.

However, Aduda has since said his remarks were put out of context and he was just referring to ‘a few’ positives from Mwendwa’s administration and not backing out of the race.

FIRMLY IN THE RACE

“How come what I said in the whole interview is not captured in what is being circulated that I am now backing Mwendwa? You know them with spinning stories to achieve a given agenda,” he said.

“Let them wait for elections, they will see for themselves. I am firmly in the race and will not back out even with their theatrics. I’m a strong candidate and that is why they are only curving out a small section of what I said,” he added.

Aduda served in the previous regime led by Sam Nyamweya as FKF CEO, before joining Gor Mahia in 2014.

Other than Aduda and Nyamweya, former FKF deputy CEO Herbert Mwachiro, former Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye and former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga have also announced their candidature for the football body’s top seat.

The elections date is yet to be announced as opposing camp battle in court.