Action for Kenyan Internationals in the UK and US





Kenyan International Clarke Oduor featured for Barnsley in the first half as the team thrashed Queens Park Rangers 3-0 in a Championship match played at the Oakwell Stadium in South Yorkshire on Monday 27 October.

The left-back was rested after the break, Matty James taking his place. This is Oduor’s second straight start after the league resumed.

The team is 16th in the 24-team Championship log with seven points having played eight matches. They next face third-placed Watford on Saturday 31 October evening.

Clarke Oduor debuted for Harambee Stars in the 2-1 win over Zambia in Nairobi on Friday 9 October but missed the provisional squad for upcoming back to back AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Comoros that was named recently by new coach Jacob Ghost Mulee.

Wanyama in as Montreal lose

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama played the full minutes as Montreal Impact lost by a solitary goal to Nashville in a Major League Soccer (MLS) match played at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey this morning.

Kenyan winger Handwala Bwana, who joined Nashville recently, was however not included in the team’s matchday squad.

Montreal Impact is tenth on the Eastern Conference of the MLS with 23 points from 21 matches and will host Orlando City at the Red Bull Arena on Monday 2 November morning.