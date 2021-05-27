Join our Telegram Channel
Nairobi News

Were elated with Zambia milestone

Harambee Stars coach Mulee returns from India

Harambee Stars Head Coach Jacob Ghost Mulee is back home after successfully undergoing treatment in India. Mulee, also a famed radio...

May 27th, 2021

Wazito players quit whatsapp group amid financial crisis

Talks between senior Wazito players and club owner Ricardo Badoer on how to solve a financial crisis that has choked the club have broken...

May 27th, 2021

Fifa threaten to relegate AFC Leopards over former coach’s dues

Fifa has warned it could relegate AFC Leopards from Kenya's top-flight football league as a sanction for failing to settle former coach...

May 27th, 2021

CAF investigates player ‘born five years after mother’s death’

Gabonese player, Guelor Kanga, is reportedly under investigation by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for identity fraud. The...

May 26th, 2021

Uganda prep for Kenya clash with South Africa friendly

Uganda will play South Africa in an international friendly away in June, in a contest aimed at fine-tuning the squad ahead of the World Cup...

May 25th, 2021

Raburu opens up on battle to lose weight

Media personality Willis Raburu says he's managed to shade off 21.5 kgs in the past seven months. This, he adds, was among the...

May 24th, 2021

Caf fines, bans Muguna for NAPSA chaos

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Gor Mahia players Boniface Oluoch and Kenneth Muguna with sanctions after they were found...

May 24th, 2021

Matano mourns poor officiating as Tusker drops points

Tusker coach Robert Matano has hit out at poor officiating in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League after his team dropped two...

May 21st, 2021

Former Gor Mahia treasurer eyes Lang’ata seat

Former Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bollo has joined the race to become the for Lang'ata  lawmaker. A business lady and sports management...

May 17th, 2021

FKF boss Mwendwa threatens legal action on show host

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa is threatening legal action against online sports talk show host Bramwell Karamoja...

May 17th, 2021

Kenyans raise Sh5.5 million for rugby coach Ayimba’s treatment

Kenyans have raised more than Sh5 million towards the treatment of veteran rugby coach Benjamin Ayimba. In a development that best...

May 16th, 2021

Oliech: I need a job

Dennis Oliech admits life has been tough in recent times, adding he is now searching for a job so as to supplement his income. The...

May 14th, 2021

Ghost: I did not donate kidney

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has opened up on the recent health concerns surrounding him, confirming he traveled to India to...

May 12th, 2021

Dortmund rising football star Jude Bellingham builds school in Mombasa

Borussia Dortmund winger Jude Bellingham, 17, has completed the construction of a school in Bombolulu, Mombasa County after he helped raise...

May 10th, 2021

Uhuru, Odinga condole with Ole Magelo family

President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga have led in sharing their condolences with the family of former AFC Leopards...

May 8th, 2021