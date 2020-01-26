Join our WhatsApp Channel
16-year-old Kenyan youngster signs for Belgian giants Club Brugge

By Jeff Kinyanjui January 26th, 2020 1 min read

Kenyan youngster Wilkins Ochieng has signed his first professional contract with Belgian giants Club Brugge.

Ochieng, who turns 17 mid-next month, has been impressive for the club’s youth team and attracted global attention as he starred in the team’s 4-0 demolition of French giants PSG in an UEFA Youth League match late last year.

His management announced the development on Twitter.

Wilkins has expressed his joy on the move but says he now has to work twice as hard.

“I have been working very hard and I am happy this finally happened. However, now I’m being prepared for the big leap into the senior team and that means I even have to work harder,” he exclusively told Nairobi News.

Wilkins is eager to play for the Kenyan national team as he is uncapped at the senior level by Belgium.

