1000 needy Kenyan athletes to benefit from food relief and cash stipends

The Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage has identified over 1000 needy athletes who are set to benefit from food packages and cash stipends.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed revealed this as she flagged off an initial donation of food packages to 58 athletes based in Eldoret on Thursday morning.

CASH STIPEND

“Eliud Kipchoge has helped us identify the needy athletes who really deserve to get these food packages as an initial relief. These are athletes who were meant to participate in the World Youth Championship in July and other local races which have since been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Mohamed said.

The CS also revealed that her ministry is working on giving out a cash stipend to Kenyan athletes to cushion them during these hard times.

“Other than athletes, we also have rugby players, footballers in the Kenyan Premier League and Kenya Women’s Premier League and many other sportsmen and women. We haven’t forgotten them and we will soon be rolling out cash stipends to them,” she said.

FOOD PACKAGES

“Our plan is to give them Sh 10,000 each but we are still on the planning phase of how we will roll it out successfully,” she added.

The CS called on corporate entities to partner with the ministry for this initiative.

“We have some money from the Sports Fund for these activities but it can never be enough to reach all the needy and deserving athletes. I call upon organizations to come on board and help us reach more sportsmen and women,” she emphasized.

The food packages donated to the athletes in Eldoret have maize and wheat flour, rice, cooking oil, pasta among other foodstuffs.