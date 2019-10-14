10 important facts about new world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei made history on Sunday by setting the new women’s world marathon record at the Chicago Marathon where she emerged champion in a time of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 04 seconds.

The feat saw her erase Britain’s Paula Radcliffe’s time of 2:15:25 set on April 13, 2003 in London.

Her world record time not only saw her defend her Chicago Marathon title but also set a new course record reducing Radcliffe’s time of 2:17:18 set in October 13, 2002.

Here, Nation Sport presents ten things you need to know about the new world marathon record holder.

1. Date of birth – February 20, 1994

2. Hometown – Sinon, Kapcherop in Elgeyo Marakwet County

3. Former school – Tulwa Girls High School, Nandi County

4. Family – Married to Mathew Mitei and has two children aged six, twins Faith Chepchumba and Brian Kibet

5. Favourite food – Ugali served with traditional vegetables and fresh milk or mursik

6. Management – Rosa and Associati

7. Training camp – Kapsait Athletics Training Camp

8. Coach – Eric Kimaiyo (former Honolulu Marathon champion)

9. Marathon debut – Porto Novo Marathon in 2015

10. Personal bests – Marathon: 2:14:04 (World Record) Chicago Marathon 2019, Previous personal best time: 2:18:20 London Marathon 2019, Half Marathon: 1:04:28 Great North Half Marathon 2019