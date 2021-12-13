South Africa President Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19, days after meeting three Heads of State including Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta.

An official statement from the government confirmed Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild symptoms.

He was being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force.

Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, began feeling unwell after leaving a state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier on Sunday but was in good spirits and being monitored by doctors, it said.

The statement quoted Ramaphosa saying that his infection served as a warning to all citizens of the importance of getting vaccinated and remaining vigilant against exposure.

“Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization,” the statement said.

Ramaphosa has just returned from a trip to West Africa where he met Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo.

According to his office, he tested negative for Covid-19 upon his return to Johannesburg on December 8.

The presidency did not say whether Ramaphosa had been infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The highly mutated variant, which was first detected in South Africa last month, has sparked global panic over fears that it is more contagious than other coronavirus strains.

The statement further stated that the President is in self-isolation in Cape Town.

He has also delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.

Ramaphosa met President Kenyatta in South Africa on November 23 and 24.